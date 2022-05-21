Kamal Haasan To Be Roped In by Prashanth Neel and Rajamouli For Their Upcoming Films?

The region-wise southern film industry has been excelling on a global stage with big-budget, larger-than-life storytelling ideas. The movies made in Tollywood, Kollywood, Malayalam, and Kannada are being embraced by audiences belonging to northern parts of India, unlike before.

The term pan-India has come into existence, thanks to the stardom of the heroes and producers willing to invest huge amounts in scripts. Most southern heroes have catapulted to national stardom leading to directors and actors from neighboring industries coming together to make remarkable films.

Prashanth Neel is one such director who rose to fame with KGF Chapters 1 & 2 starring Yash. He convinced Jr NTR, the Bheem of RRR, with his script. The collaboration piqued interest among moviegoers and fans of the Telugu and Kannada industries.

Rajamouli is a legendary director who has not tasted a single disaster to date, throughout his career. His scale and horizons have been increasing with every project he announces. Rajamouli has signed Superstar Mahesh Babu for his next. The combination was enough to enthrall the fans, let alone the kind of film they make.

Meanwhile, an actor like Kamal Haasan needs no introduction. He can be called the first-ever hero from his era to rule the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema industries. He was billed as a versatile actor across India.

Buzz is that both the above-mentioned filmmakers- Prashanth Neel and Rajamouli, are eyeing to rope in Kamal Haasan for their respective projects, NTR31 and SSMB29. If rumor mills are anything to go by, Kamal Haasan will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming films of these directors, according to a leading website. Even so, we have no official information about the same by either of the film units

Keep tuned in for further updates on the same.