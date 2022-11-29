Kantara Musician Ajaneesh Loknath Signs Another Tollywood Film Titled Mangalavaram With Ajay Bhupathi

Director Ajay Bhupathi, who rose to fame with his directorial RX 100 starring Karthikeya Gummakonda is currently working to begin his next film titled Mangalavaram. The unit led by Ajay is ready to go on floors from December this year. What made the director hit the headlines is the news that he managed to rope in Kannada's sensational music director B Ajaneesh Loknath on board for Mangalavaram.

Ajay Bhupathi has a keen interest in music and wants his films to reflect that. The songs of RX 100 were also quite popular with the 'Pilla Raa' song creating sensational records when it was released back in 2019. His other film, Maha Samudram, starring Sharwanand and Siddharth also has a good music album although the film couldn't make an impact at the box office.

Ajay Bhupathi Photo Credit: Internet

Amid the Kantara Varaha Roopam rift, the news of Ajay Bhupathi signing Ajaneesh came in as a surprise and a shock to the industry insiders. But owing to the talent of the musician, moviegoers are excited about their collaboration.

B Ajaneesh Loknath has become a popular name in the south-Indian film industries, especially in 2022. He has delivered back-to-back hits with films like Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona and Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Both films have a fascinating background score.

He is the recipient of the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Music Director for the 2015's film Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Ajaneesh's work for Rangitaranga was nominated for Oscar Awards as well. He is popular for his collaborations with Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, and Anup Bhandari.

The youngster debuted in Telugu with Nanu Dochukunduvate, Sudheer Babu's film, and also signed an upcoming film of actor Sai Dharam Tej's SDT 15 by director Karthik Dandu. In addition, the musician has more than 12 movies in the pipeline.

Mangalavaram will be shot extensively around various places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Ajay Bhupathi is producing the film and the rest of the details will be announced very soon.