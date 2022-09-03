Karthikeya 2 Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Collections Are Soaring For This Mystery Thriller

Actor
Nikhil
Siddharth's
latest
mystery-adventure
thriller
Karthikeya
2
is
continuing
to
run
successfully
at
the
box
office.
The
movie,
which
is
based
on
highlighting
the
features
of
Lord
Krishna
and
his
capabilities
besides
taking
a
human
form
is
discussed
based
on
a
treasure
hunt
story.
The
theme
is
Krishna
Tatva,
a
concept
that
intrigues
a
believer
and
inquisitive
minds.
The
actor
is
destined
to
reach
out
to
the
secretly
secured
anklet
of
Lord
Krishna
in
this
movie.
Here
is
the
day-wise
Karthikeya
2
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
Collection:
Day
1:
Rs
3.50
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.81
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
4.23
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
2.17
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
1.61
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
1.34
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
2.03
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
1.82
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
2.42
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
1.15
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
1.
07
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
80
Lakh
Day
13:
Rs
40
Lakh
Day
14:
Rs
51
Lakh
Day
15:
Rs
1.21
Crore
Day
16:
Rs
1
Crore
Day
17:
Rs
50
Lakh
Day
18:
Rs
37
Lakh
Day
19:
Rs
30
Lakh
Day
20:
Rs
45
Lakh
Day
21:
Rs
25
Lakh
Total
21
Days
Collection:
Rs
31.70
Crore
Share.
The
movie
stars
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
female
lead
and
has
Harsha
Chemudu,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Praveen,
Tulasi,
Adithya
Menon,
and
Satya
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
film's
music
was
scored
by
Kaala
Bhairava
and
Karthik
Ghattamaneni
cranked
the
camera
as
well
as
edited
the
film.
Chandoo
Mondeti
wrote
and
directed
the
film,
which
will
have
another
sequel
very
soon.
TG
Vishwa
Prasad
and
Abhishek
Agarwal
produced
the
film
jointly.