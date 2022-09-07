Karthikeya 2 Day 25 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Looks Like There's No Stopping Karthikeya's Fantasy Film

Karthikeya 2 is the latest film of actor Nikhil, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie, which is a socio-fantasy adventure drama has emerged as a successful venture at the box office not only across the south Indian states but also in Hindi. The film, which was delayed due to several reasons has surpassed all odds and emerged as a Rs 100 Crore grosser, the first in Nikhil's career.

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Karthikeya 2 down here:

Karthikeya 2 Day 25 Box office Collections

Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1.07 Crore

Day 12: Rs 60 Lakh

Day 13: 31 Lakh

Day 14: 51 Lakh

Day 15: 1.21 Crore

Day 16: 1.55 Crore

Day 17: 52 Lakh

Day 18: 37 Lakh

Day 19: 96 Lakh

Day 20: 27 Lakh

Day 21: 14 Lakh

Day 22: 20 Lakh

Day 23: 28 Lakh

Day 24: 13 Lakh

Day 25: 10 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 32.30 Crore

The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran, Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, Tulasi, Praveen, Adithya Menon, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The movie will have a sequel as well.

TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal bankrolled the film under their People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The movie was shot across Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Greece, and Hyderabad. Karthik Ghattamaneni worked as Karthikeya 2's cinematographer and editor while Kaala Bhairava scored the entire soundtrack of the film.