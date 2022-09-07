    For Quick Alerts
      Karthikeya 2 Day 25 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Looks Like There's No Stopping Karthikeya's Fantasy Film

      Karthikeya 2 is the latest film of actor Nikhil, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie, which is a socio-fantasy adventure drama has emerged as a successful venture at the box office not only across the south Indian states but also in Hindi. The film, which was delayed due to several reasons has surpassed all odds and emerged as a Rs 100 Crore grosser, the first in Nikhil's career.

      Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Karthikeya 2 down here:

      Karthikeya 2 Day 25 Box office Collections

      Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 1.07 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 60 Lakh
      Day 13: 31 Lakh
      Day 14: 51 Lakh
      Day 15: 1.21 Crore
      Day 16: 1.55 Crore
      Day 17: 52 Lakh
      Day 18: 37 Lakh
      Day 19: 96 Lakh
      Day 20: 27 Lakh
      Day 21: 14 Lakh
      Day 22: 20 Lakh
      Day 23: 28 Lakh
      Day 24: 13 Lakh
      Day 25: 10 Lakh

      AP-TG Total: Rs 32.30 Crore

      The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran, Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, Tulasi, Praveen, Adithya Menon, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The movie will have a sequel as well.

      TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal bankrolled the film under their People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The movie was shot across Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Greece, and Hyderabad. Karthik Ghattamaneni worked as Karthikeya 2's cinematographer and editor while Kaala Bhairava scored the entire soundtrack of the film.

      Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 10:59 [IST]
