Karthikeya 2 Day 25 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Looks Like There's No Stopping Karthikeya's Fantasy Film

Karthikeya
2
is
the
latest
film
of
actor
Nikhil,
written
and
directed
by
Chandoo
Mondeti.
The
movie,
which
is
a
socio-fantasy
adventure
drama
has
emerged
as
a
successful
venture
at
the
box
office
not
only
across
the
south
Indian
states
but
also
in
Hindi.
The
film,
which
was
delayed
due
to
several
reasons
has
surpassed
all
odds
and
emerged
as
a
Rs
100
Crore
grosser,
the
first
in
Nikhil's
career.
Take
a
look
at
the
worldwide
box
office
collection
of
Karthikeya
2
down
here:
Karthikeya
2
Day
25
Box
office
Collections
Day
1:
Rs
3.50
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.81
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
4.23
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
2.17
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
1.61
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
1.34
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
2.03
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
1.82
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
2.42
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
1.15
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
1.07
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
60
Lakh
Day
13:
31
Lakh
Day
14:
51
Lakh
Day
15:
1.21
Crore
Day
16:
1.55
Crore
Day
17:
52
Lakh
Day
18:
37
Lakh
Day
19:
96
Lakh
Day
20:
27
Lakh
Day
21:
14
Lakh
Day
22:
20
Lakh
Day
23:
28
Lakh
Day
24:
13
Lakh
Day
25:
10
Lakh
AP-TG
Total:
Rs
32.30
Crore
The
movie
stars
Anupama
Parameswaran,
Harsha
Chemudu,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Tulasi,
Praveen,
Adithya
Menon,
and
Anupam
Kher
in
pivotal
roles.
The
movie
will
have
a
sequel
as
well.
TG
Vishwa
Prasad
and
Abhishek
Agarwal
bankrolled
the
film
under
their
People
Media
Factory
and
Abhishek
Agarwal
Arts
banners.
The
movie
was
shot
across
Himachal
Pradesh,
Gujarat,
Greece,
and
Hyderabad.
Karthik
Ghattamaneni
worked
as
Karthikeya
2's
cinematographer
and
editor
while
Kaala
Bhairava
scored
the
entire
soundtrack
of
the
film.