      Karthikeya 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Starrer Sustains Good Numbers

      Karthikeya 2, the Nikhil starrer, released in theatres on August 13, and has earned a positive response from the public. It is doing great numbers at the theatres. Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran have played the lead roles in the supernatural thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

      The film revolves around researcher Karthikeya, who is skeptical and agnostic in nature. He finds himself in the ancient city Dwarka and works his way through a murder case and a treasure hunt while figuring out his equation with Mugdha, grand daughter of the man who was killed.

      Karthikeya 2

      The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Viva Harsha, Adithya Menon, Praveen, Satya, Tulasi, among others. Music was composed by Kaala Bhairava while cinematography and editing were done by Karthik Ghattamneni and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The film was jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal's banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and TG Vishwa Prasad's banner, People Media Factory.

      Karthikeya 2

      These are the details of Karthikeya 2' s box office numbers.

      Day 1: Rs. 3.50 Crore
      Day 2: Rs. 3.81 Crore
      Day 3: Rs. 4.23 Crore
      Day 4: Rs. 2.17 Crore
      Day 5: Rs. 1.61 Crore
      Day 6: Rs. 1.5 Crore

      Karthikeya 2 total collection, in the first six days, in the Telugu-speaking states amounts to Rs. 16.82 Crore approx, with a gross of about Rs. 26.55 Crore.

      Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:27 [IST]
      X