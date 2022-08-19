Karthikeya 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Starrer Sustains Good Numbers

Karthikeya
2,
the
Nikhil
starrer,
released
in
theatres
on
August
13,
and
has
earned
a
positive
response
from
the
public.
It
is
doing
great
numbers
at
the
theatres.
Nikhil
Siddharth
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
have
played
the
lead
roles
in
the
supernatural
thriller
directed
by
Chandoo
Mondeti.
The
film
revolves
around
researcher
Karthikeya,
who
is
skeptical
and
agnostic
in
nature.
He
finds
himself
in
the
ancient
city
Dwarka
and
works
his
way
through
a
murder
case
and
a
treasure
hunt
while
figuring
out
his
equation
with
Mugdha,
grand
daughter
of
the
man
who
was
killed.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Anupam
Kher,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Viva
Harsha,
Adithya
Menon,
Praveen,
Satya,
Tulasi,
among
others.
Music
was
composed
by
Kaala
Bhairava
while
cinematography
and
editing
were
done
by
Karthik
Ghattamneni
and
Karthika
Srinivas
respectively.
The
film
was
jointly
produced
by
Abhishek
Agarwal's
banner,
Abhishek
Agarwal
Arts,
and
TG
Vishwa
Prasad's
banner,
People
Media
Factory.
These
are
the
details
of
Karthikeya
2'
s
box
office
numbers.
Day
1:
Rs.
3.50
Crore
Day
2:
Rs.
3.81
Crore
Day
3:
Rs.
4.23
Crore
Day
4:
Rs.
2.17
Crore
Day
5:
Rs.
1.61
Crore
Day
6:
Rs.
1.5
Crore
Karthikeya
2
total
collection,
in
the
first
six
days,
in
the
Telugu-speaking
states
amounts
to
Rs.
16.82
Crore
approx,
with
a
gross
of
about
Rs.
26.55
Crore.