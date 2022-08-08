Karthikeya 2 First Review: Nikhil Siddharth's Fantasy Thriller Exceeds Expectations With The Trailer

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming fantasy film, Karthikeya 2, a sequel to the actor's 2017 film Karthikeya is gearing up for release all over the world on August 13. The movie is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who is also the friend of actor Nikhil Siddhartha, and helmed Karthikeya.

The movie, which is about finding the truth of Lord Krishna and the lost city Ayodhya, has quite an interesting trailer. The makers of the film released a trailer which generated great pre-release buzz for the film. With Karthikeya being a super hit, the team have collaborated for a mystery thriller yet again, exploring the theme of Lord Krishna.

According to a film critic and member of the Overseas Censor Board, Umair Sandhu, the fantasy thriller is going to be a hit film. He termed Karthikeya 2 as "Terrific."

Anupama Parameswaran is roped in for the sequel of Karthikeya to play the female lead opposite Nikhil. Actor Nikhil plays the role of a doctor in the film and sets out to find out answers to the question that torments him. The dialogue he mouthed from the film's trailer was, "Nadaaka ranantha varake adi samasya, na varaku ochaka adi samadhanam" got on well with the fans.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher appeared in a special cameo in the film. Karthikeya 2 also stars Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Adithya Menon, Praveen, Satya, and Tulasi among others in pivotal roles. The unit shot extensively across locations in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Spain, Portugal, and Greece.

Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners. The film's cinematography is handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni who also edited the movie. The music was rendered by Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava. The movie is being distributed by Primeshow Films.