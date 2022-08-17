Karthikeya 2 OTT Release Date And Time; Nikhil's Blockbuster Is All Set To Arrive on ZEE5!

ZEE5 has bagged the streaming rights of Karthikeya 2, which is doing exceedingly well at the theatres. The movie released in theatres on August 13. The success of the movie at the Box Office has generated a huge hype for its OTT release.

Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran have played the lead roles in the supernatural thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film revolves around researcher Karthikeya, who is skeptical and agnostic in nature. He finds himself in the ancient city Dwarka and works his way through a murder case and a treasure hunt while figuring out his equation with Mugdha, grand daughter of the man who was killed.

The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Viva Harsha, Adithya Menon, Praveen, Satya, Tulasi, among others. Music was composed by Kaala Bhairava while cinematography and editing were done by Karthik Ghattamneni and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The film was jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal's banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and TG Vishwa Prasad's banner, People Media Factory.

Karthikeya 2 is expected to release on OTT platform ZEE5, according to twitter sources. The date is likely to be towards the end of September 2022.

The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public, and is doing really well. It has collected about Rs 18.5 Crore in its first four days worldwide, with over Rs 32 crore gross collection.