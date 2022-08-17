Karthikeya 2 OTT Release Date And Time; Nikhil's Blockbuster Is All Set To Arrive on ZEE5!
News
|
ZEE5
has
bagged
the
streaming
rights
of
Karthikeya
2,
which
is
doing
exceedingly
well
at
the
theatres.
The
movie
released
in
theatres
on
August
13.
The
success
of
the
movie
at
the
Box
Office
has
generated
a
huge
hype
for
its
OTT
release.
Nikhil
Siddharth
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
have
played
the
lead
roles
in
the
supernatural
thriller
directed
by
Chandoo
Mondeti.
The
film
revolves
around
researcher
Karthikeya,
who
is
skeptical
and
agnostic
in
nature.
He
finds
himself
in
the
ancient
city
Dwarka
and
works
his
way
through
a
murder
case
and
a
treasure
hunt
while
figuring
out
his
equation
with
Mugdha,
grand
daughter
of
the
man
who
was
killed.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Anupam
Kher,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Viva
Harsha,
Adithya
Menon,
Praveen,
Satya,
Tulasi,
among
others.
Music
was
composed
by
Kaala
Bhairava
while
cinematography
and
editing
were
done
by
Karthik
Ghattamneni
and
Karthika
Srinivas
respectively.
The
film
was
jointly
produced
by
Abhishek
Agarwal's
banner,
Abhishek
Agarwal
Arts,
and
TG
Vishwa
Prasad's
banner,
People
Media
Factory.
Karthikeya
2
is
expected
to
release
on
OTT
platform
ZEE5,
according
to
twitter
sources.
The
date
is
likely
to
be
towards
the
end
of
September
2022.
The
film
has
received
an
overwhelmingly
positive
response
from
the
public,
and
is
doing
really
well.
It
has
collected
about
Rs
18.5
Crore
in
its
first
four
days
worldwide,
with
over
Rs
32
crore
gross
collection.