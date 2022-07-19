    For Quick Alerts
      Karthikeya 2 Team Visits ISKCON Temple To Seek Blessings For Their Hindi Teaser Launch!

      The Hindi teaser of Karthikeya 2 to release today at 5 pm! The team visited Iskcon Brindavan to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts present Karthikeya 2, the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The upcoming Telugu-language (dubbed into 5 languages) is a supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the sequel stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha, Aditya Menon, with cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music by Kaala Bhairava.

      Karthikeya 2 Team Visits ISKCON Temple To Seek Blessings For Their Hindi Teaser Launch!

      Karthikeya is back; better than ever. This time it is going by the Manusmriti verse "Dharma eva hato hanti dharmo rakṣatirakṣitaḥ tasmād dharmo na hantavyo mā no dharmo hato'vadhīt" - which means "Justice, blighted, blights; and justice, preserved, preserves; hence justice should not be blighted, lest blighted justice blight us." This magnum opus is a well-researched entertainment-filled story with electrifying visuals and heightened emotions. While director Chandoo Mondeti brings his one-of-a-kind vision to the film, protagonist Nikhil Siddhartha brings an unshakeable screen presence and a sense of strong confidence.

      The teaser of Karthikeya 2 is all set to release today and for this, the team visited Iskcon Brindavan, to seek blessings from Lord Krishna before the promotions for the project go on floors.

      Says T.G. Vishwa Prasad, "Character Karthikeya has the potential to be expanded and explored across a wide range of mythological and historical stories. Having witnessed director Chandoo Mondeti's in-depth knowledge of history and ancient scripts, it's a no-brainer choice to go ahead with his vision for this Epic Indian Adventure. Karthikeya 2 is a project filled with conviction".

      Karthikeya 2 Team Visits ISKCON Temple To Seek Blessings

      Says Abhishek Agarwal, "Karthikeya 2 is one of our most ambitious projects till date. When Chandoo narrated the script, we knew we had to be on board. This is a film which will celebrate Dharma and take you on a mystical adventure ride."

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 15:30 [IST]
      X