Keerthy Suresh Reportedly Turned Down The Female Lead Role Offer In NTR 30 With Koratala Siva?

Jr NTR's subsequent film with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NTR 30, is yet to go on floors. While the makers of the film are unperturbed by various rumours about the film being shelved, owing to the continuous delay, fans of the actor are continuing to discuss NTR 30.

While Jr NTR was reportedly upset with the script and asked the director to re-work it, the makers recently announced that the filming will take place in October. However, there has been no other update.

According to Tollywood insiders, the buzz is strong that National Award winner Keerthy Suresh has been approached for the film's female protagonist's role and that Keerthy Suresh had turned down the offer.

Fans are really upset over the news and are wondering why Keerthy Suresh, who has not seen a single hit in her career after Mahanati, has turned down the offer with Jr NTR. On the other hand, Jr NTR gained widespread popularity with the role of Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's RRR.

Makers of the film, NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are reportedly looking for a couple of other actresses who are at top of their game, to be cast in the film opposite Jr NTR. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the film's music composer. R Ratnavelu will crank the camera for the film which will be edited by A Sreekar Prasad.

Jr NTR will also be seen in KGF fame director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film, NTR 31.