Keerthy Suresh Reportedly Turned Down The Female Lead Role Offer In NTR 30 With Koratala Siva?

Jr
NTR's
subsequent
film
with
his
Janatha
Garage
director
Koratala
Siva,
tentatively
titled
NTR
30,
is
yet
to
go
on
floors.
While
the
makers
of
the
film
are
unperturbed
by
various
rumours
about
the
film
being
shelved,
owing
to
the
continuous
delay,
fans
of
the
actor
are
continuing
to
discuss
NTR
30.
While
Jr
NTR
was
reportedly
upset
with
the
script
and
asked
the
director
to
re-work
it,
the
makers
recently
announced
that
the
filming
will
take
place
in
October.
However,
there
has
been
no
other
update.
According
to
Tollywood
insiders,
the
buzz
is
strong
that
National
Award
winner
Keerthy
Suresh
has
been
approached
for
the
film's
female
protagonist's
role
and
that
Keerthy
Suresh
had
turned
down
the
offer.
Fans
are
really
upset
over
the
news
and
are
wondering
why
Keerthy
Suresh,
who
has
not
seen
a
single
hit
in
her
career
after
Mahanati,
has
turned
down
the
offer
with
Jr
NTR.
On
the
other
hand,
Jr
NTR
gained
widespread
popularity
with
the
role
of
Komaram
Bheem
in
Rajamouli's
RRR.
Makers
of
the
film,
NTR
Arts
and
Yuvasudha
Arts
are
reportedly
looking
for
a
couple
of
other
actresses
who
are
at
top
of
their
game,
to
be
cast
in
the
film
opposite
Jr
NTR.
Anirudh
Ravichander
has
been
roped
in
as
the
film's
music
composer.
R
Ratnavelu
will
crank
the
camera
for
the
film
which
will
be
edited
by
A
Sreekar
Prasad.
Jr
NTR
will
also
be
seen
in
KGF
fame
director
Prashanth
Neel's
upcoming
film,
NTR
31.