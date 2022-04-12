KGF 2 Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda Reveals The Biggest Highlights Of The Film

Yash and Prashanth Neel's long-awaited action thriller, KGF 2 is set for its theatrical debut on the 14th of April. The film is set to register unprecedented records in Kannada, and Hindi markets. The film is expected to get off to the biggest opening in Karnataka and also register a Rs 40 crores+ opening in the Hindi circuit, which will be the highest for any Indian film after the pandemic. The cinematographer of KGF 2, Bhuvan Gowda has now revealed the main highlights of the film.

Bhuvan says he is mighty excited to see how the audience react to the interval and climax portion of KGF 2. "Filming the climax and the interval block was challenging. We had to blend novel storytelling with visual excellence. I can't wait for the audience to be amazed by what we have in store for them with these two action-packed blocks."

Adding further about the director, Prashanth Neel, Bhuvan has an interesting revelation to make. "Prashanth is an excellent filmmaker but he is not a great narrator. He kind of gets off his comfort zone while narrating his story to new people. But when narrating to the people he knows very well, he gets that much more comprehensive. He is a fun guy to work with."KGF 2 is the second outing from the much celebrated KGF franchise. The film marks the coming together of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Prashanth Neel, and others. As per early estimates, the film might get off to a Rs 100 crores+ worldwide opening day gross tally.



