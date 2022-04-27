KGF 2 Day 13 Box Office Collections: Yash Starrer Collects Rs 945 Cr Gross

KGF
2
has
evidently
made
the
most
of
the
stellar
base
laid
by
the
first
part,
KGF.
The
second
installment,
KGF
2
has
gone
on
a
rampage
at
the
box
office
as
it
has
hit
the
RS
945
crores
worldwide
gross
mark.
Here
is
a
detailed
look
at
the
global
box
office
performance
of
the
Yash
starrer.
KGF
2
worldwide
collections:
Day
1
World
Wide
Gross
-
Rs
164.20cr
Day
2
World
Wide
Gross
-
128.90cr
Day
3
World
Wide
Gross
-
137.10cr
Day
4
World
Wide
Gross
-
127.25cr
Day
5
World
Wide
Gross
-
66.35cr
Day
6
World
Wide
Gross
-
52.35cr
Day
7
World
Wide
Gross
-
43.15cr
Day
8
World
Wide
Gross
-
31.05cr
Day
9
World
Wide
Gross
-
25.05cr
Day
10
World
Wide
Gross
-
55.85cr
Day
11
World
Wide
Gross
-
69.30cr
Day
12
World
Wide
Gross
-
24.80cr
Day
13
World
Wide
Gross
-
20
cr
Total
World
Wide
Gross
Collections
-
945.35
Approximate
KGF
2
is
right
next
to
RRR
on
the
list
of
highest
grossing
Indian
films
of
2022.
The
film
is
still
continuing
its
fruitful
run
in
the
Hindi
belt
as
it
has
breached
the
320
crores
nett
mark
by
the
end
of
its
second
weekend.
KGF
2
is
a
heavy
duty
action
thriller
featuring
Yash,
Srinidhi
Shetty,
Sanjay
Sutt,
and
Raveena
Tandon
in
the
lead
roles.
The
film
is
directed
by
Yash
and
it
is
produced
by
Hombale
Films.