KGF 2 Day 25 Box office Collections World Wide: Yash And Neel Continues To Dominate At RRR

Prasanth Neel and Yash's KGF 2 continues to rock the box office World Wide as its daily collection has gone up to Rs. 15 crore on the 25th day.

The movie's collection hit low to Rs. 8.85 crore on Friday (May 6, 2022) and has nearly doubled on Sunday, the 25th day that is on May 8. On the whole, it has garnered approximately Rs. 1,145.60 crore gross World Wide, according to reports.

Take a look at the performance of the movie in the first 25 days since the release on April 14.

Day 1 World Wide Gross - 164.20cr

Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr

Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr

Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr

Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr

Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr

Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr

Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr

Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr

Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr

Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr

Day 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80cr

Day 13 World Wide Gross - 17.40 cr

Day 14 World Wide Gross - 14.90cr

Day 15 World Wide Gross - 14.70cr

Day 16 World Wide Gross - 19.05 cr

Day 17 World Wide Gross - 23.10 cr

Day 18 World Wide Gross - 25 cr

Day 19 World Wide gross - 10.45 cr

Day 20 World Wide Gross- 27 cr

Day 21 World Wide Gross- 20 cr

Day 22 World Wide Gross- 12.60 cr

Day 23 World Wide Gross- 8.85 cr

Day 24 World Wide Gross- 12.05 cr

Day 25 World Wide Gross- 15 cr

Total World Wide Gross collection - 1145.60 CR Approx

The increase in patronage of the movie on the weekends indicates that KGF 2 will continue to break more box office records in the weeks ahead.