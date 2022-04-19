KGF 2 Director Prashanth Neel: Mahesh Babu Was The First Hero To Call Me After KGF

Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel has announced himself on the big stage with KGF 2. He followed up KGF's blockbuster success with KGF 2. In his latest media interaction, Prashanth Neel opened up about the early response he got following KGF's super success. Prashanth has revealed that Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was the first superstar from Telugu cinema to call him after KGF.

Prashanth stated that Mahesh Babu was very warm and considerate in our brief interaction. He went on to add that the method of operation in Tollywood is different and he personally likes it.

The KGF director said Telugu stars like to get in touch with the director and get to know more about him and reflect on his working style rather than directly jumping to the step where they lock the director for the project without even getting to know about them. He went on to imply that he thoroughly enjoyed interacting with Mahesh Babu and the meeting was a fruitful one.

Well, it sure would be a highly exciting prospect to watch Mahesh Babu collaborate with Prashanth Neel. This project, if at all it materializes, would mark the coming together of one of the finest Tollywood superstars and one of South India's most talented mass filmmakers.

However, Mahesh Babu's schedule is jam-packed for now. He is working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata now and he will collaborate with Trivikram for SSMB28, post which, he will work with SS Rajamouli for SSMB29. So, the chances of Prashanth and Mahesh collaborating in the near future are bleak.