KGF 2 To Acharya: Telugu Films To Look Forward To This Summer

KGF 2

The second installment of the KGF franchise- KGF 2 has registered exceedingly good pre-release business in the Telugu states. The film banks on the solid platform laid by the first part, KGF which turned out to be a huge box office hit in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. KGF 2 promises as much action and drama, and it sure has caught the attention of the Telugu audience. The film is up for theatrical release on April 14.

Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer, Acharya is up for theatrical release on April 29. The film has garnered good momentum thanks to the fact that it marks the coming together of the revered father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Charan. The mega multi starrer is helmed by Koratala Siva. Acharya is one of the keenly awaited Telugu films this summer.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh-starrer is set to hit the silver screens in a month from now- May 12. The actioner is helmed by Parasuram and going by the teaser that was unveiled earlier this year, the film appears to be a proper commercial potboiler. Mahesh is said to be playing an energetic role in the film and his fans couldn't have asked for a better treat this summer. This film could well end up as one of Tollywood's top box office grossers in 2022, given the hype and anticipation surrounding the same.

Major

Major revolves around the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid his life for the nation during the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The film features Adivi Sesh in the titular role and the teaser, which was unveiled later last year looked really promising. The film is set for theatrical debut on May 27.

F3

F3 is the sequel of F2, which turned out to be a moneyspinner at the Telugu box office. The sequel features Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, Mehreen, and others in the central roles. The film is promoted as an Anil Ravipudi mark comedy entertainer. It is releasing on May 27, the same day as Major.

Ante Sundaraniki

The Nani-starrer is touted to be a new-age comedy entertainer. Nani plays a young Brahmin lad in the Vivek Athreya directorial. The film has Nazriya Nazim in the female lead role and it is up for theatrical release on June 10.