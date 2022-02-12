Khiladi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja's Film Is Unstoppable!

Ravi Teja's latest release Khiladi had an impressive start at the box office. The film which was released in theatres on February 11, accumulated a share collection of Rs 4.30 Crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Even on Saturday. i.e. on day 2, the film garnered massive attention and managed to earn close to Rs 4 Crore, making the total collection of Khiladi Rs 8.30 Crore (approx).

Going by the collection so far, the film might pull mass audiences to the theatres on Sunday as well. Notably, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty-starrer DJ Tillu was released on Saturday (February 12), however, it failed miserably to match Ravi Teja's film. Anyhow, with no major clash with other releases in theatres, Khiladi might win the race and collect more moolah in the days to come.

Upon its release, the film received mixed response from the audiences. Nevertheless, the performance of the leading man and his infectious energy managed to enthrall the patrons. Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, who has also co-produced the film with Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios, Khiladi has music directed by Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad.

In the film, the Mass Maharaj plays double role while south stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi make key appearances. Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh and Sachin Khedekar appear in supporting roles. The film was previously scheduled to release on May 28 last year, but the makers had postponed it due to the pandemic situation in the country.

On a related note, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Ramarao on Duty, Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao.