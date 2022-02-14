Khiladi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much Ravi Teja’s Film Has Fared So Far!

Ravi Teja's latest release Khiladi is having a slow run at the theatres. The actioner was released on February 11 (Friday) and garnered mixed response from the audiences. Though the film was expected to repeat the success of Mass Maharaja's previous release Krack, it, unfortunately, failed to shine bright. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 4.30 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

The film witnessed a steep decline on Saturday, i.e. on day 2 when it collected Rs 1.95 Crore in the Telugu region. Well, on Sunday, the film went through a slight growth in its collection, as it made Rs 1.51 crore. The total collection of Khiladi now stands at Rs 7.76 Crore. In order to enter the profit zone, Khiladi will have to collect Rs 22 Crore from Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana box office. Notably, the Ravi Teja-starrer did a decent pre-release business of Rs 21.50 Crore in the region. The worldwide pre-release business of the film sums up to Rs 24.80 Crore while the break-even is 25.50 Crore.

Khiladi Day 3 AP/TG Collections

Nizam: Rs 41 Lakh

Ceeded: Rs 28 Lakh

Uttar Andhra: Rs 24 Lakh

East: Rs 13 Lakh

West: Rs 11 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 15 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 11 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 8 Lakh

AP/TG Total: Rs 1.51 Crore (Rs 2.80 Crore Gross)

Khiladi 3 Days Total World Wide Collections

Nizam: Rs 3.05 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.17 Crore

UA: Rs 99 Lakh

East: Rs 53 Lakh

West: Rs 44 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 82 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 39 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 37 Lakh

AP/TG Total: Rs 7.76 Crore(Rs 13.15 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 0.62 Crore

OS: Rs 0.35 Crore

Hindi: Rs 0.25 Crore

Total WW: Rs 8.98 Crore(Rs 16.30 Crore Gross)

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the female leads of the entertainer. Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the film features Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore. Ramesh Varma has co-produced the film with Satyanarayana Koneru under the banner A Studios.

Distributed by Pen Studios, Khiladi's technical team members include music composer Devi Sri Prasad, editor Amar Reddy Kudumula and cinematographers Sujith Vaassudev and GK Vishnu.