Khiladi First Review Out: Ravi Teja's Film Gets Stupendous Response Ahead Of Its Release!

The first review of Ravi Teja's upcoming release Khiladi is out and fans can't keep calm. Recently, film critic and one of the members of the Overseas Censor Board, Umair Sandhu shared his thoughts about the actioner through his Twitter handle. Giving the film a rating of 3.5, he wrote on Twitter, "First Review #Khiladi ! Full on Racy & Thrilling Mass Entertainer. #RaviTeja is One Man Show. He Stole the Show all the way. Fans will go gaga over his looks & Stunts. Go for it. #KhiladiOnFeb11th ½"

Well, the film has been getting amazing response from all corners much before its big release and going by the talks Khiladi might end up being Ravi Teja's next blockbuster hit. The pre-release event of the film took place on Wednesday (February 9) in Hyderabad. The event made headlines after the actor's address grabbed the attention of netizens. Apparently, in his address, the leading man stressed that he believes in hard work rather than luck.

First Review #Khiladi !



Full on Racy & Thrilling Mass Entertainer. #RaviTeja is One Man Show. He Stole the Show all the way. Fans will go gaga over his looks & Stunts. Go for it. #KhiladiOnFeb11th



⭐⭐⭐1/2 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 9, 2022

Khiladi: Pen Studios To Present Ravi Teja Starrer's Hindi Version!

Khiladi Pre Release Business: Will Ravi Teja's Film Reach Break Even In Telugu States?

He said in Telugu, "The sequences in the second half of the film will stand out from the rest. I have worked with a new crew for Khiladi. I don't believe in horoscopes or luck. I truly believe in hard work. However, in the case of our director Ramesh Varma, both luck and horoscope worked in his favour, in the form of Khiladi. I always analyse my movies from the point of view of the audience. I liked Khiladi and hope that you will also like it." (loose translation). Ravi Teja also thanked his co-stars and technicians while speaking to the audience.

Directed by Ramesh Varma and co-produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under the banner A Studios, the film also features actors like Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore so on.