Khiladi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Khiladi has finally arrived in theatres. The actioner starring Ravi Teja in the lead role was released on Friday, February 11. Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the film has been getting mixed responses from the theatres. Well, the action thriller has now made headlines for a shocking reason. Apparently, the film has been leaked online on infamous piracy based websites.

According to reports, just hours after its release, Khiladi was leaked on websites and platforms like Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Telugu films' leaks have now become an infamous trend. Earlier, popular biggies like Pushpa, Akhanda, Love Story, Bangarraju, and Vakeel Saab were also leaked on these platforms. Well now, with the leak of Khiladi, seems like its box office collection might also get affected big time. Though the Ravi Teja-starrer has no major clash with any film at the theatres, its review is surely being compared with Sumanth's latest film Malli Modalaindi which was released on ZEE5 on February 11.

Ramesh Varma has co-produced the film with Satyanarayana Koneru under Pen Studios and A Studios. Ravi Teja plays a double role in the film also starring Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Dimple Hayathi. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has camera cranked by Sujith Vaassudev and G.K.Vishnu. Amar Reddy Kudumula is the film's editor.

Initially scheduled to be released on May 28 last year, the film was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.