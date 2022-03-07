Khiladi OTT Release Date And Timings On Disney + Hotstar Is Here!

Ravi Teja's Khiladi which hit the cinema on February 11, is now gearing up for its OTT release. The actioner will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11.

Revealing the big news, the OTT platform's (Disney+ Hotstar Telugu) latest tweet read, "Ee aata lo okkade king! Inka koddi rojule waiting!! Full kick toh March 11th na @DisneyPlusHS lo MassMaharaja @RaviTeja_offl's Khiladi is coming!! Catch him if you can #KhiladiOnHotstar #Raviteja #disneyplushotstar #MassMaharaja."(This game has only one King! A few more days to go!! Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Khiladi is coming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11. Catch him if you can ).

In a new promo, the makers have confirmed the streaming time of the entertainer. Khiladi will be out at 6 pm.

Directed by Ramesh Varma and co-produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under the banner A Studios in association with Pen Studios, the film also features actors like Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore appearing in key roles. Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads, Khiladi registered great theatrical revenues, however with an average response from the centers. Though the film impressed the leading man's fans, it sadly didn't repeat the magic of his previous release Krack, which was a blockbuster hit. The storyline and narration were the low points of the entertainer, however, performance-wise, the actor was able to leave a mark on the audiences, and therefore Khiladi's OTT release might garner much attention solely owing to the Ravi Teja factor.

With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has camera cranked by Sujith Vaassudev and G.K.Vishnu. Amar Reddy Kudumula is the film's editor.

Initially scheduled to hit the theatres on May 28 last year, the film's release was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.