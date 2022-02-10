Khiladi: Pen Studios To Present Ravi Teja Starrer’s Hindi Version!

Dr Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios is the key torchbearer in the entertainment industry for introducing the South Indian movies dubbed in the Hindi language. Pen Studios has a remarkable history of dubbing movies and content and have been doing it for decades for various entertainment platforms. As the Indian film industry is interacting a lot more with each other in the past years, films from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada are releasing in pan-India format, equally reaching Hindi speaking audiences.

Dr Gada's Pen studios have an interesting movie line-up for Pan India audiences, they also hold Hindi dubbing rights for multiple south Indian movies, amongst the key titles set to release are; Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Ramesh Varma, Satyanarayana Koneru's Khiladi which is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release and will also hit the silver screen in Hindi for the audiences on 11th February 2022. Followed by Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt-starrer S.S. Rajamouli's RRR is all set to release in the key languages including Hindi. Tamil superstar STR-starrer Pathu Thala, Superstar Ram Charan and megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya and many other upcoming super hit films lined up by Pen Studios to reach the Hindi audiences in the year 2022.

Sharing the thoughts on South film reaching the Hindi speaking audiences, Dr Jayantilal Gada adds, "As the success of south films has evoked a new trend, the lines between industries have blurred. The charm of south Indian content is extremely different and unmatched, the action-packed movies keep audiences thoroughly engaged and on the edge of their seat. Moreover, audiences now have a huge platter of entertainment to enjoy with straight access to various genres and watch the movie of their favourite south Indian actors."

Adding to the excitement of Khiladi releasing in Hindi, megastar Ravi Teja adds, "I am extremely happy that Dr Jayantilal Gada is going to give Khiladi a grand Hindi release to the Hindi speaking audiences. I really hope the audiences shower their love and enjoy Khiladi with their family and friends."

Pen Studios' line-up is all set to create ripples at the Box Office, these star-studded multilingual releases will indeed be a treat for the audiences.

Khiladi is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Sajid Qureshi, and is distributed by Pen Marudhar.