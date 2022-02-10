Khiladi Twitter Review: Here's How Ravi Teja's Actioner Is Performing At The Theatres

Ravi Teja's latest release Khiladi has become the current talk of the town. Starring Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles, the film graced the cinemas on February 11 (Friday). Despite the COVID-19 situation, the film has managed to pull audiences to the theatres. The actioner has been getting highly positive response from the audience.

Though the performances of the actors especially Ravi Teja, has garnered a fair deal of attention, seems like the routine storyline of the film has been a let down. The background score, high octane stunts and gripping cinematography are the high points of the film. Well, Khiladi has also been getting favourable reviews from critics and it should work in favour of the film at the box office. With no major films to clash with, Khiladi might turn out to be Ravi Teja's next successful hit.

Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the film is Mass Maharaja's second film to release post the pandemic. Featuring the leading man in dual roles, Khiladi is backed by Pen Studios and A Studios. Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj are the supporting cast of the action thriller. Though the film was expected to release on May 28 last year, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for Khiladi, which has cinematography carried out by Sujith Vaassudev and GK Vishnu. Editor Amar Reddy Kudumula had taken charge of the editing table.

On a related note, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Ramarao on Duty, Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao.