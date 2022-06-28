Koratala Siva In A Fix For NTR 30 Script? Find Out!

Jr NTR is Tollywood's energetic star with electrifying talent and versatility. With a moniker like young tiger, the actor went on to secure a great fan base and even won appreciation from all corners of the world with his latest portrayal of Komarum Bheem's character in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

He immediately signed back-to-back films with KGF fame Prashanth Neel and director Koratala Siva. Both directors are known for their unique characterizations of their lead heroes. Fans have been sent into a frenzy with the updates coming from both the directors on the occasion of the actor's birthday in the month of May.

Jr NTR had earlier worked with Koratala Siva for Janatha Garage, which also starred Malayalam actor Mohanlal in a prominent role. After the release of RRR, the makers of NTR 30 have announced that the movie will be directed by Koratala Siva and will have Anirudh Ravichander as the musician. The film is a romantic action entertainer.

Koratala Siva tasted a disaster in the form of Acharya, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in an extended cameo. Until recently, Koratala was looking over the financial settlements of Acharya among the producers and distributors. Chiranjeevi is said to have returned a part of his remuneration to cover the losses of Acharya and personally handed over the responsibility to Koratala Siva.

Jr NTR is also said to have asked Koratala to take a break, settle Acharya's issues and come back to the sets of NTR 30 with a fresh approach. However, latest news has it that the director is yet to finish the script work of #NTR30. The movie originally is said to go on floors from May or June 2022, but due to the lack of proper bound script, the shooting didn't commence as yet. Jr NTR assured Koratala that they will start shooting once the script is ready and the final narration takes place.

Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the movie's cinematography is by R Rathnavelu, and Editing will be done by A Sreekar Prasad. National award winner Sabu Cyril is on board for production design.

The makers of the film have approached Alia Bhatt for the character of female lead earlier. All other details of the film are yet to be officially announced.