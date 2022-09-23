Krishna Vrinda Vihari Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets About Naga Shaurya's Romantic Drama!

Naga Shaurya's latest romantic comedy Krishna Vrinda Vihari opened on the silver screen on September 23 amid decent expectations. Directed by Anish R Krishna, the movie stars Shirley Setia as its female lead. Shaurya, for the first time played the role of a typical Brahmin guy. Shaurya, needless to say, delivers a solid performance in comedy roles and fans love him for the same. Krishna Vrinda Vihari is getting mixed responses after the release at theatres.

A few moviegoers who have watched the film took to Twitter and other social media handles to share their opinion about the film. Some tweets about Krishna Vrinda Vihari are here to help you decide if you want to book your tickets to it.

The film also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, comedian Satya, Vennela Kishore, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Brahmaji among others in key roles. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Mahathi Swara Sagar, the music composer and Shaurya after Jaadoogadu, Nathanasaala, and Chalo.

The movie is cinematographed by Sai Sriram and edited by Bimbisara fame Tammiraju. Usha Mulpuri, mother of Naga Shourya produced the film under their own banner Ira Creations. The film was earlier slated for a theatrical release in April 2022 but was pushed forward due to a few reasons

#KrishnaVrindaVihari Overall A Below Par Rom-Com that ends up as a mostly unsatisfactory watch apart from a few comedy scenes!

Movie runs on a flat note and the screenplay falters big time with a very boring love track/drama. Few comedy scenes and setup work

Rating: 2.25-2.5/5

Disaster walkouts

#KrishnaVrindaVihari