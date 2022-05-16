Kushi First Look Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's Romantic Comedy To Release On December 23, 2022

Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
are
coming
together
for
an
epic
romantic
comedy.
The
makers
have
unveiled
the
first
look
poster
of
the
film
today
and
it
confirms
that
the
film
is
titled
Kushi.
The
film
is
directed
by
Shiva
Nirvana
and
it
is
announced
for
theatrical
release
on
the
23rd
of
December
this
year,
as
confirmed
in
the
first
look
poster.
The
first
look
poster
features
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Samantha.
They
make
a
very
good
pair
and
the
poster
has
a
lovely
vibe
to
it.
The
poster
confirms
that
Khushi
is
going
to
be
a
really
happy
colourful
romance.
What
catches
the
attention
right
away
is
the
sparkling
chemistry
between
the
lead
pair,
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Samantha.
Kushi
will
be
releasing
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam
on
the
23rd
of
December
2022.