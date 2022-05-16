Kushi First Look Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's Romantic Comedy To Release On December 23, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are coming together for an epic romantic comedy. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the film today and it confirms that the film is titled Kushi.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and it is announced for theatrical release on the 23rd of December this year, as confirmed in the first look poster. The first look poster features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. They make a very good pair and the poster has a lovely vibe to it.

The poster confirms that Khushi is going to be a really happy colourful romance. What catches the attention right away is the sparkling chemistry between the lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha.

Kushi will be releasing Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on the 23rd of December 2022.