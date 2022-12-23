Legendary Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Passed Away; Fans, Celebrities Pay Tribute

In heart-breaking news, Tollywood's legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away in the early hours of Friday in his Hyderabad residence. The actor, 87-year-old was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments for the past few months and he breathed his last on Friday at around 4 am. He was at his Filmnagar residence in Hyderabad. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.

With a career spanning more than four decades, he has acted in more than 750 movies. Apart from his career in acting, he was also active in politics during the 90s and even won in the Parliament elections from the Machilipatnam constituency.

Kaikala Satyanarayana, who is known for maintaining healthy relationships with his co-actors, has bagged several honorary awards including the likes of 2011 Raghupati Venkaiah award, 2017 Filmfare lifetime achievement award for Telugu cinema and Andhra Pradesh government's Nandi film awards. According to reports, his last rites will be held on Saturday in Mahapradatham, Hyderabad.

Apart from acting, he was also a popular producer, who bankrolled several Telugu movies under his production banner, Rama Films. Some of the movies that he produced include, Kodama Simham (1990), Bangaru Kutumbam (1994), and Muddula Mogudu (1997). His last screen presence was in the movie Arundhathi (2009).

As soon as the news broke on the internet, his fans and celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences. Ram Charan wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu... His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace."

Producer MS Raju wrote, "Shocked on the demise of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu..Our industry has lost one more Legend. Rest in peace sir"

A fan wrote, "RIP the legendary actor #KaikalaSatyanarayana Garuu the man with great heart you will be in our hearts and deep condolences to family." Another fan paid his tribute and wrote, "Each film industry hs got many underated actors who hs contributed so much yet not recognized on national level. one such actor is Kaikala Satyanarayana garu fr tollywood. Unforgetable roles and characters. Condolences to the family and may his soul Rip."