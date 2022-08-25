    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Liger Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Gets All-Time Record Openings!

      By
      |

      Vijay Deverakonda's most anticipated film, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger, finally hit the screens on August 25 all over the world. The movie had a pan-India release on a large scale in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie recorded Vijay's career-best openings.

      Liger Day 1 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Liger on Day 1 here.

      Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 12- Rs 15 Crore Share
      Worldwide: Rs 3- Rs 5 Crore
      Total Day 1 Collection: Rs 15 Crore- Rs 20 Crore Share

      Liger is the story of a young lad with a single mother from Karimnagar, who moves to Mumbai to pursue the dream of becoming a Mixed Martial Arts fighter. The roles have been played to the t by Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan. The performances of the cast are received with applause, although the director was called out for a disappointing storyline, narration, technicalities, and dialogues. The fans of the director and Vijay are rather upset about the film's output and response.

      Liger Day 1 Box Office Collection

      Along with Ananya Panday who made her Tollywood debut, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Vish Reddy are a few among others who played pivotal roles in Liger. Legendary Boxing Champion Mike Tyson appeared in a special cameo.

      Liger Day 1 Box Office Collection

      Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta along with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. Both Dharma Productions and Puri Connects made the film on a budget of Rs 100 Crore. The movie's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap. Junaid Siddiqui edited Liger, which was cinematographed by Vishnu Sarma.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 6:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 26, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X