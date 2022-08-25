Liger Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Gets All-Time Record Openings!

Vijay
Deverakonda's
most
anticipated
film,
written
and
directed
by
Puri
Jagannadh,
Liger,
finally
hit
the
screens
on
August
25
all
over
the
world.
The
movie
had
a
pan-India
release
on
a
large
scale
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
Malayalam,
and
Hindi.
The
movie
recorded
Vijay's
career-best
openings.
Take
a
look
at
the
worldwide
box
office
collection
of
Liger
on
Day
1
here.
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana:
Rs
12-
Rs
15
Crore
Share
Worldwide:
Rs
3-
Rs
5
Crore
Total
Day
1
Collection:
Rs
15
Crore-
Rs
20
Crore
Share
Liger
is
the
story
of
a
young
lad
with
a
single
mother
from
Karimnagar,
who
moves
to
Mumbai
to
pursue
the
dream
of
becoming
a
Mixed
Martial
Arts
fighter.
The
roles
have
been
played
to
the
t
by
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Ramya
Krishnan.
The
performances
of
the
cast
are
received
with
applause,
although
the
director
was
called
out
for
a
disappointing
storyline,
narration,
technicalities,
and
dialogues.
The
fans
of
the
director
and
Vijay
are
rather
upset
about
the
film's
output
and
response.
Along
with
Ananya
Panday
who
made
her
Tollywood
debut,
Ali,
Makarand
Deshpande,
and
Vish
Reddy
are
a
few
among
others
who
played
pivotal
roles
in
Liger.
Legendary
Boxing
Champion
Mike
Tyson
appeared
in
a
special
cameo.
Liger
is
co-produced
by
Karan
Johar,
Hiroo
Yash
Johar,
Apoorva
Mehta
along
with
Charmme
Kaur
and
Puri
Jagannadh.
Both
Dharma
Productions
and
Puri
Connects
made
the
film
on
a
budget
of
Rs
100
Crore.
The
movie's
music
is
composed
by
Sunil
Kashyap.
Junaid
Siddiqui
edited
Liger,
which
was
cinematographed
by
Vishnu
Sarma.