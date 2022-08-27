    For Quick Alerts
      Liger Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vijay Deverakonda's Action Film Disappoints Big Time!

      Vijay Deverakonda's most anticipated movie, Liger, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh hit the screens amid huge fanfare on August 25. The movie received severe backlash from the fans and critics alike, especially after the overconfidence the team threw around during the promotions of their film.

      Unfortunately for Vijay, fans and others have been talking about how they got fooled by his overconfidence than what didn't work in the film. More than the film's drawbacks, fans have been discussing the movie makers' astounding attitude.

      Liger Day 3 Box Office Collection

      After the death of his father in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) championship, Balamani, Liger's single mother decides to turn his son into a champion. The duo moves to Mumbai in pursuit of their dream. While getting better at the sport, Liger falls for Tanya, an influencer, despite warnings from his mother to stay away from girls. Liger's opponent is Tanya's brother and owing to his stammering disability, Tanya breaks up with Liger. What follows next forms the story.

      Liger Day 3 worldwide box office collection is as follows:

      Day 3 worldwide collection: Rs 5 to Rs 6 Crore Share
      Day 3 AP/TS: Rs 1.5 to Rs 3 Crore Share

      Total 3 days worldwide collection: Rs 22.51 Crore to Rs 23.51 Crore Share

      Liger is the joint production of Puri Connects, owned by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, and Dharma Productions, run by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. The film's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap and the songs are tuned by Vikram Montrose, Lijo George- DJ Chetas, Jaani, and Tanishk Bagchi. The movie's cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma while Junaid Siddiqui edited Liger. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 125 Crore - Rs 175 Crore.

      Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
