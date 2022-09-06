Liger Distributors Lose About 50-75 % Of Investment; To Meet Producer-Director Puri Jagannadh?

Puri Jagannadh's most anticipated project written, directed, and produced by him in association with Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar, Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda bombed at the box office. The movie made so much noise ahead of its theatrical release. The team toured as many as 17 major cities in India from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari, promoting their film. The attitude of Vijay Deverakonda during promotions of the film caught the attention of the public and fans for all the wrong reasons.

However, owing to the film's poor performance and negative response, the producers and distributors, who have invested their money and hopes in Vijay's stardom are now in a fix over incurring severe losses. The film, which was reportedly made on a budget of about Rs 100 Crore is said to have left the investors in a minimum loss of about 50 % to 75%.

Puri Jagannadh, who recently returned to Hyderabad from Mumbai is said to have been looking into the settlement issues of Liger. While there are rumours that Puri, Charmme, and Vijay have returned a heavy part of their remuneration for compensating the losses, nothing was official as yet.

Moreover, distributors who have invested in Liger are eager to meet Puri Jagannadh and discuss the further course of action.

Liger stars Ananya Panday as the female lead and has Boxing legend Mike Tyson in a crucial role. The movie stars Ramya Krishnan, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Vishu, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

Sunil Kashyap scored the film's unimpressive soundtrack and Vishnu Sarma worked as the cameraman. Junaid Siddiqui edited Liger and several pop stars have been credited for composing songs and lyrics for the film.