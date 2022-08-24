Liger First Review: Vijay Deverakonda- Puri Jagannadh's Action Sports Drama Opens To Great Reviews!

After a series of promotional activities touring different parts of India, the most awaited films of the year, Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda is finally ready to roar on the big screen. The movie is going to be released on August 25 all over the country and abroad in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film, co-produced and promoted by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner will release on August 26.

Ahead of the film's grand theatrical release, the film critic, who claims to be the member of the Overseas Film Censor Board, Umair Sandhu shared his opinion on Liger. In his social media handles, Umair mentioned that Liger is a terrific mass entertainer aimed at the B and C class centres, which is a total paisa vasool. He wrote, "Liger is Citii Maar Mass Entertainer. #Vijaydeverakonda looking deadly terrific. B & C Class Mass Centres will love this Action Saga. #Ramyakrishnan is a surprise package." (sic).

The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay and Tollywood debut of actress Ananya Panday. Ramya Krishnan was roped in to play a key role of Liger's mother in the film, and the promotional trailer showcased her in a great light, hinting at the importance of her character in the film. Legendary Boxing Champion Mike Tyson also appeared in a special role for this directorial and production venture of Puri Jagannadh. Charmme Kaur co-produced the film under the Puri Connects banner.

The performances of the lead cast are receiving great appreciation, especially Vijay and Ramya Krishnan. The film's music, visuals and dialogues are all on point. Liger comes with a package of all commercial elements to cater to the audience who prefer action films with mass narration and characterization.

Liger is the story of an aspiring Boxer, who sells Tea in Karimnagar and lives with his mother. The duo reach Mumbai in order to pursue their dreams, and their journey is all about the film's story.