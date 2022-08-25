Liger Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger released amid huge expectations on August 25 in all major south-Indian languages. The movie has been garnering positive response from the audience and fans. The tickets for the entire day have been sold out two days before the release itself. Vijay made his Bollywood debut with this film, which was promoted extensively by Karan Johar. Ananya Panday made her South debut in Telugu. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson along with Makarand Deshpande, Chunky Panday, and Ali in key roles.

Within a few hours of the film's grand theatrical release, several websites have started sharing the copied content of Liger on public domains. The internet is loaded with links to view and download the Liger movie and many netizens have been sharing the links. Sadly,Liger too fell prey to piracy.

Liger's performances are being appreciated especially that of Vijay, Ananya, and Ramya Krishnan's. Puri Jagannadh put his soul into the film as a writer and director, besides being the producer.

Sunil Kashyap composed the film's soundtrack and Vikram Montrose, Tanishq Bagchi, and Lijo George- DJ Chetas composed tunes for the songs. Vishnu Sarma cranked the camera for Liger and Junaid Siddique edited the film.

The movie is reportedly made on a budget of about Rs 100 Crore by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions banners. Liger is the first pan-India film for Vijay Deverakonda and the movie did a record pre-release business, the highest in his career.