Liger OTT Release Date & Time: Vijay Deverakonda's Film To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar!

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's latest sports-based action entertainer Liger hit the screens all over the world on August 25 to mixed reviews. The movie, however, has received appreciation for the solid screen presence and performance of Vijay Deverakonda.

The movie was promoted massively throughout the country, especially in the northern region, to introduce and create hype around the actor and his film, which has been co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Hiroo Yash Johar under Dharma Productions banner.

According to the latest buzz, Liger will be now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 22. Reportedly, the OTT giant bought the rights for Liger in all south languages for an amount of Rs 65 Crore.

The satellite rights of Liger were reportedly sold off to Star Maa channel, according to a few entertainment websites. However, the official confirmation of the same is awaited.

Liger is the story of an aspiring Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) youngster who leaves for Mumbai with his mother, played by Ramya Krishnan, from Karimnagar. The events that follow form the crux of the film. The movie is written, directed, and co-produced by Puri Jagannadh under his Puri Connects banner in association with Charmme Kaur.

The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer marks the debut of Ananya Panday in Tollywood. Along with Ramya Krishnan, Boxing legend Mike Tyson has been roped in for a special cameo in the film. Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu, Vishu Reddy, and Ali are some of the actors who played key roles in the film.

Liger is edited by Junaid Siddiqui and cinematographed by Vishnu Sarma. Sunil Kashyap composed the film's soundtrack and he, along with Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, Jaani, Lijo George and DJ Chetas worked on the film's songs. Liger ends up as all time disaster at worldwide box office. Now we have to wait and see if it can get some positive response on the ott platforms.