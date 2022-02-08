Liger's Digital Rights For All Languages Sold For A Whopping Amount

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh marks the leading man's debut in Bollywood. Given that the actioner will showcase a never-seen-before avatar of the young actor, fans have pinned their high hopes on the film.

Well, ardent fans of Vijay have now got another reason to celebrate his upcoming film as a latest buzz about it takes over the internet. Apparently, Liger's post-theatrical digital rights have been sold ahead of its worldwide release. According to the latest buzz, the digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a humongous amount of Rs 60 Crore. Reportedly, the rights of all languages are included in the deal. Though an official confirmation is awaited, rumour has it that the makers will soon announce their association with the OTT giant.

Liger will be out in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer will have its release on August 25, 2022. Although the film was expected to release in September last year, the makers decided to drop the plan due to the pandemic, which even halted the project's shoot for a long while.

Talking about its last update, Liger's first glimpse was released on December 31, 2021 coinciding with New Year eve. The 53-second video clip was well-received by the netizens, who couldn't stop gushing over the actor's brand new avatar in and as Liger. The sports action drama features Ananya Panday, Ali Basha, Getup Srinu, Abdul Quadir Amin and Makarand Deshpande in supporting roles. Boxing legend, Mike Tyson will make an extended cameo appearance and will be seen clashing with the leading man, mostly in the climax of the entertainer.

Liger is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.