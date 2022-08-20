Liger's Trailer Will Influence The Way Trailers Are Cut Says Vijay Deverekonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh, the actor-director duo, were interviewed by their producer Charmme Kaur, and the whole interview was published recently on Puri Jagannadh's official YouTube channel.

In the interview, Charmme asked Puri about the trailer and how it was cut. She said that she received multiple messages about how the trailer didn't reveal the story and maybe it should have.

The director responded saying that he felt this version would work better, and that he had tried a few other versions which failed to impress him. Vijay said that trailers don't necessarily have to reveal the story, and the job of a trailer is to excite the viewer.

Vijay added that the existing template for how trailers should be cut needs to be broken and experiments should be made. Vijay further said that once Liger becomes successful, people will talk about it's marketing campaign. And when sufficient people talk about it, more trailers will be cut in innovative ways.

When asked about what actually is the story of Liger, Puri said that the trailer does hint at the story. He said its about a simple boy from Karimnagar, who sells tea, and his relationship with his mother, played by Ramya Krishnan. The boy goes to Mumbai and participates in an international MMA competition and the story is about how he faces his demons and makes his way through all this.

Charmme spoke about how the pandemic affected the project, and how the team stood strong and pulled through. She got quite emotional at one point.

The director was asked about the duration of this project and how these three years impacted him. He said that he has decided to do such long projects alone, going forward. "Liger is the first film in my second innings" he said. He added that he is done with experimenting to finish projects fast.

He has already signed his next film with Vijay, Jana Gana Mana, and expressed his liking for the actor. Vijay said that Puri's desire to do epic things resonated with his own mindset and he felt a strong connection with him.