Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda Meets Multiplex Owner Manoj Desai In Mumbai!

Twitter is busy handling the various conversations around and about Liger in the past couple of days. An update has landed about one such conversation.

It has been reported by Filmifever a few minutes back that Vijay Deverakonda had met Manoj Desai in Mumbai today, to clear out any misunderstanding that may exist around Vijay's comments during the promotion of Liger.

A recap for those who haven't been following the thread.

Manoj Desai owns the G7 Multiplex, and Maratha Mandir Cinema, in Mumbai. Post the release of Liger, in an interview to Filmifever, he had expressed his contempt over Vijay's remarks on the boycott gang, as Manoj believes it has affected the box office numbers of the film.

The actor had earlier expressed his indifference toward the boycott gang and said that those who are interested in watching his films will still watch and that he had nothing to fear about.

The theatre owner said that Vijay's behaviour was irresponsible and that he should have taken examples from Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar as to what happens when stars upset the audience.

Manoj Desai quoted a famous saying that goes "Vinaash Kaale Vipareeth Buddhi," which means that the mind works in dangerous ways when destructive times approach. He added that the actor should have thought about how his actions would affect everyone whose livelihood depends on the success of his film.

Now it remains to be seen how their conversation went, and whether it cleared the air between the two. How Vijay took the discussion and what he might have said, kindles our curiosity. Let's wait for more information on the matter!