Liger Twitter Review: This Is What Twitterati Have To Say About Vijay Deverakonda's Sports Action Film!

Vijay Deverakonda's most prestigious project, his first pan-India venture, written and directed by Puri Jagannath, Liger, has hit the screens all over the world amid huge fanfare. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz ahead of its release. The entire unit took part in promotional activities for Liger throughout India. While Vijay made his Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday debuted in Tollywood with the film. The movie was extensively promoted in the northern belt.

Liger is the story of a simple tea seller from Karimnagar, who aspires to become a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion. He, along with his mother, played by Ramya Krishnan leave for Mumbai to make it big. The film has actors like Chunky Panday, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali among others. Legendary Boxing Icon Mike Tyson appears in a special cameo in the film.

The performances of the cast are being appreciated along with Puri's trademark dialogues, narration, and screenplay.

Check out what the enthusiastic filmgoers, who already watched Liger have shared on their social media handles here:

Liger's songs are composed by Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, Lijo George-DJ Chetas, Sunil Kashyap, and Jani. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Sunil Kashyap. Vishnu Sarma cranked the camera and Junaid Siddiqui edited the film. AA Films is distributing the movie. The Hindi version was released on August 26.

The movie is produced by Puri Jagannath, Charmme Kaur, and Karan Johar on a budget of Rs 100 Crore under the Puri Connects and Dharma Productions banners. The movie was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.