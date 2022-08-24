Liger Twitter Review: This Is What Twitterati Have To Say About Vijay Deverakonda's Sports Action Film!

Vijay
Deverakonda's
most
prestigious
project,
his
first
pan-India
venture,
written
and
directed
by
Puri
Jagannath,
Liger,
has
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
amid
huge
fanfare.
The
movie
has
been
creating
a
lot
of
buzz
ahead
of
its
release.
The
entire
unit
took
part
in
promotional
activities
for
Liger
throughout
India.
While
Vijay
made
his
Bollywood
debut,
Ananya
Panday
debuted
in
Tollywood
with
the
film.
The
movie
was
extensively
promoted
in
the
northern
belt.
Liger
is
the
story
of
a
simple
tea
seller
from
Karimnagar,
who
aspires
to
become
a
Mixed
Martial
Arts
(MMA)
champion.
He,
along
with
his
mother,
played
by
Ramya
Krishnan
leave
for
Mumbai
to
make
it
big.
The
film
has
actors
like
Chunky
Panday,
Makarand
Deshpande,
and
Ali
among
others.
Legendary
Boxing
Icon
Mike
Tyson
appears
in
a
special
cameo
in
the
film.
The
performances
of
the
cast
are
being
appreciated
along
with
Puri's
trademark
dialogues,
narration,
and
screenplay.
Liger's
songs
are
composed
by
Vikram
Montrose,
Tanishk
Bagchi,
Lijo
George-DJ
Chetas,
Sunil
Kashyap,
and
Jani.
The
movie's
soundtrack
is
composed
by
Sunil
Kashyap.
Vishnu
Sarma
cranked
the
camera
and
Junaid
Siddiqui
edited
the
film.
AA
Films
is
distributing
the
movie.
The
Hindi
version
was
released
on
August
26.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Puri
Jagannath,
Charmme
Kaur,
and
Karan
Johar
on
a
budget
of
Rs
100
Crore
under
the
Puri
Connects
and
Dharma
Productions
banners.
The
movie
was
released
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.