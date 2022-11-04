Like Share Subscribe Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Tickets!

Santosh Shoban is a new-generation actor, the son of the late director Sobhan. He has been doing some good work when it comes to picking roles and has been doing films that are coming of age. Santosh has a couple of successful films to his credit and is now coming on as a YouTube travel blogger in the film titled Like Share & Subscribe. Written and directed by Merlapaaka Gandhi, the movie was released all over the world on November 4.

The film touted as a romantic comedy thriller has Jathirathnalu fame Faria Abdullah as its female lead. Two travel bloggers meet on a journey and the boy tries to woo the girl. The movie charts a love story, communal riots, a murder, and the couple amid. How they loosen the knots and solve the mystery forms the crux.

A few enthusiastic filmgoers who have watched the film a bit earlier than the rest have taken to their social media handles to share their opinion about Like Share Subscribe. A few tweets have been shared here to make up your mind about watching the film. Check them out here:

The movie stars Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Mime Gopi, Sudharshan, Babloo, Mirchi Kiran, Naren, and Saptagiri among others. The film's music is scored by Achu Rajamani.

Like Share & Subscribe is a production venture of Venkat Boyanapalli under the Aamuktha Creations and Niharika Entertainment banners. Praveen Lakkaraju and Ram Miriyala composed the score and tunes for the film which was edited by Ramu Tumu. A Vasanth worked as the film's cinematographer.