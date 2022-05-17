Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Teaming Up With Ram Charan

After the massive success of RRR, hero Ram Charan has appeared on the silver screen in Acharya, along with his father Chiranjeevi. The actor quickly moved on to shoot for his next film with director Shankar. Their film is being shot extensively at Visakhapatnam.

Latest buzz going around in Tollywood is something most of the fans might wish to come true. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who helmed blockbuster movies like Kaithi starring Karthi, and Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, is said to have narrated a story to Ram Charan. Looks like the project could materialise very soon.

The director, who confirmed the same during promotions of his latest multistarrer flick Vikram, with Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, mentioned that he narrated scripts to other young heroes as well and the finalizations would be made depending on the actors' dates.

Talking about his upcoming film, Vikram has garnered adequate buzz ahead of its release on June 3. With a stellar cast, which also includes a cameo by actor Suriya, the film's trailer looks promising.