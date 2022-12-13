Loved Prabhas' Simple Yellow Shirt That He Wore For Balakrishna's Unstoppable 2? It Costs Rs 11k

Tollywood superstar Prabhas surprised his fans when he stepped out to shoot for an episode of Unstoppable 2, which is hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Taking some time off his busy schedule, the Baahubali star made a rare appearance on the hit talk show.

Fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since pictures of the Pan-India star from the sets surfaced on the internet. His ardent followers have been gushing over simple yet elegant look. In case you are also mighty impressed with his look and want to recreate it, we have some information for you.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PRABHAS?

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The period drama couldn't perform as per expectations at the box office. All eyes are now on Prabhas' next release Adipurush, which has been directed by Om Raut.

Adipurush co-starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh was originally scheduled to release in January 2023, however, it has been delayed till June next year. The makers have postponed the film to rework on the visual effects as they faced backlash after the teaser was released.

Prabhas also has Project K and Salaar in his kitty. He will share screen space with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in Project K, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

