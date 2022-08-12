Macherla Niyojakavargam Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nithiin's Film Opens To A Divide Talk

Actor
Nithiin's
latest
high-octane
action
thriller
Macherla
Niyojakavargam,
written
and
directed
by
MS
Rajasekhar
Reddy,
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
August
12.
The
movie
opened
to
a
disastrous
response
on
its
theatrical
release
day.
The
movie
has
been
reviewed
as
a
film
that
checked
all
the
wrong
boxes
that
have
been
reintroduced
from
the
past
and
as
a
film
with
no
substance,
according
to
a
couple
of
entertainment
websites.
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
made
a
business
of
about
Rs
2
Crore
to
Rs
3
Crore
on
the
day
of
its
release
from
theatres
located
in
two
Telugu
states-
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
stars
Catherine
Tresa,
Samuthirakani,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Murali
Sharma,
Jayaprakash,
Indraja,
Subhalekha
Sudhakar,
and
Brahmaji
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
film
has
been
cinematographed
by
Prasad
Murella
and
edited
by
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao.
Mahathi
Swara
Sagar,
who
composed
the
soundtrack
for
Nithiin's
earlier
films
Bheeshma
and
Maestro,
rendered
Macherla
Niyojakavargam's
music.
The
movie
is
produced
jointly
by
Sreshth
Movies
and
Aditya
Music
and
Entertainment
banners.
Sudhakar
Reddy
and
Nikitha
Reddy
are
the
producers
of
the
film.
Dialogues
for
the
film
are
penned
by
Mamidala
Thirupathi.