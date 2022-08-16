Macherla Niyojakavargam Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nithiin's Film Disappoints At The BO!

Tollywood actor Nithiin's latest action thriller Macherla Niyojakavargam, written and directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, was released to negative word of mouth all over the world, recently. The movie marks the collaboration of Nithiin and Krithi Shetty.

Macherla Niyojakavargam has Nithiin don the role of an IAS officer N Siddharth Reddy. He gets posted as the district collector of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Following a series of events, he locks horns with the local rowdy, who is also a politician.

Down below is the Macherla Niyojakavargam 4 days box office worldwide collection:

Nizam: Rs 2.78 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.34 Crore

UA: Rs 1.15 Crore

East: Rs 78 Lakh

West: Rs 36 Lakh

Guntur Rs 84 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 60 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 43 Lakh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: Rs 8.28 Crore (Rs 13.10 Crore Gross)

Karnataka and ROI: Rs 40 Lakh

OS: Rs 37 Lakh

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 9.05 Crore (Rs 15 Crore Gross)

Macherla Niyojakavargam stars Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Indraja, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Brahmaji among others in prominent roles.

The film has been cinematographed by Prasad Murella and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Mahathi Swara Sagar, who composed the soundtrack for Nithiin's earlier films Bheeshma and Maestro, rendered Macherla Niyojakavargam's music.

The movie is produced jointly by Sreshth Movies and Aditya Music and Entertainment banners. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are the producers of the film. Dialogues for the film are penned by Mamidala Thirupathi.