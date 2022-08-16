Macherla Niyojakavargam Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nithiin's Film Disappoints At The BO!

Tollywood
actor
Nithiin's
latest
action
thriller
Macherla
Niyojakavargam,
written
and
directed
by
MS
Rajasekhar
Reddy,
was
released
to
negative
word
of
mouth
all
over
the
world,
recently.
The
movie
marks
the
collaboration
of
Nithiin
and
Krithi
Shetty.
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
has
Nithiin
don
the
role
of
an
IAS
officer
N
Siddharth
Reddy.
He
gets
posted
as
the
district
collector
of
Guntur
in
Andhra
Pradesh.
Following
a
series
of
events,
he
locks
horns
with
the
local
rowdy,
who
is
also
a
politician.
Down
below
is
the
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
4
days
box
office
worldwide
collection:
Total
Worldwide
Collection:
Rs
9.05
Crore
(Rs
15
Crore
Gross)
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
stars
Catherine
Tresa,
Samuthirakani,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Murali
Sharma,
Jayaprakash,
Indraja,
Subhalekha
Sudhakar,
and
Brahmaji
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
The
film
has
been
cinematographed
by
Prasad
Murella
and
edited
by
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao.
Mahathi
Swara
Sagar,
who
composed
the
soundtrack
for
Nithiin's
earlier
films
Bheeshma
and
Maestro,
rendered
Macherla
Niyojakavargam's
music.
The
movie
is
produced
jointly
by
Sreshth
Movies
and
Aditya
Music
and
Entertainment
banners.
Sudhakar
Reddy
and
Nikitha
Reddy
are
the
producers
of
the
film.
Dialogues
for
the
film
are
penned
by
Mamidala
Thirupathi.