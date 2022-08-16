India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Macherla Niyojakavargam Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nithiin's Film Disappoints At The BO!

      By
      |

      Tollywood actor Nithiin's latest action thriller Macherla Niyojakavargam, written and directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, was released to negative word of mouth all over the world, recently. The movie marks the collaboration of Nithiin and Krithi Shetty.

      Macherla Niyojakavargam has Nithiin don the role of an IAS officer N Siddharth Reddy. He gets posted as the district collector of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Following a series of events, he locks horns with the local rowdy, who is also a politician.

      Macherla Niyojakavargam Day 4 Box Office Collection

      Down below is the Macherla Niyojakavargam 4 days box office worldwide collection:

      Nizam: Rs 2.78 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.34 Crore
      UA: Rs 1.15 Crore
      East: Rs 78 Lakh
      West: Rs 36 Lakh
      Guntur Rs 84 Lakh
      Krishna: Rs 60 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 43 Lakh
      Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: Rs 8.28 Crore (Rs 13.10 Crore Gross)
      Karnataka and ROI: Rs 40 Lakh
      OS: Rs 37 Lakh

      Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 9.05 Crore (Rs 15 Crore Gross)

      Macherla Niyojakavargam stars Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Indraja, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Brahmaji among others in prominent roles.

      Macherla Niyojakavargam Day 4 Box Office Collection

      The film has been cinematographed by Prasad Murella and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Mahathi Swara Sagar, who composed the soundtrack for Nithiin's earlier films Bheeshma and Maestro, rendered Macherla Niyojakavargam's music.

      The movie is produced jointly by Sreshth Movies and Aditya Music and Entertainment banners. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are the producers of the film. Dialogues for the film are penned by Mamidala Thirupathi.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 16, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X