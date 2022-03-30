Macherla Niyojakavargam First Attack Teaser Out! Nithiin Starrer To Release On July 8, 2022

Young and versatile hero Nithiin is playing the role of an IAS officer named Siddharth Reddy who takes his first charge as a collector of Guntur district in his next release Macherla Niyojakavargam. MS Raja Shekhar Reddy is directing this mass and action entertainer, while Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are bankrolling it on Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie.

It's Nithiin's birthday today and on the occasion, the makers have launched First Attack (Teaser) of the movie. The teaser doesn't show the plotline or other content of the movie, but it shows an intense action block on Nithiin and some goons. Actually, the goons who look like beasts with tiger paint on their bodies and faces enter the carnival to eradicate Nithiin. But the macho man counterattacks them, like a lion chasing deer. The action sequence choreographed by Venkat master is wonderfully designed, as it shows the mass and action side of Nithiin.

Nithiin is simply superb in the role and he looked messy with the getup of full moustache and trimmed beard. Going by the teaser, the film will have some high intense action sequences. Prasad Murella's camera work is top-notch, while Mahati Swara Sagar brings intense to the video with his terrific background score.

As we can see in the teaser, Macherla Niyojakavargam will arrive grandly worldwide in theatres on July 8th.

Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are the heroines opposite Nithiin in the movie billed to be a pucca mass and commercial entertainer with political elements.

Mamidala Thirupathi has provided dialogues and Sahi Suresh is the art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor.