Macherla Niyojakavargam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Tollywood hero Nithiin has come up with an action-thriller Macherla Niyojakavargam to the silver screen on August 12. The film opened amid decent buzz. Written and directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, the movie met with a divided response at the box office.

The actor, ahead of the film's release tweeted, "Theatrical experience is what we all love and I love the most! Coming back to theatres with a proper mass action entertainer #MacherlaNiyojakavargam."

The film is reviewed as having a disappointing first half and an average second half. Vennela Kishore's comedy has been appreciated, according to one of the leading websites.

Just hours after the movie hit the big screens, piracy websites started copying the film's content in HD quality. Several such websites have been sharing the links to view and download the movie. The combined efforts invested by the filmmakers and that of cyber police have proved futile when it comes to containing piracy.

The movie stars Nithiin as an IAS officer N Siddharth Reddy, actress Krithi Shetty as Swathi, Catherine Tresa as MLA Jhansi. Several other actors like Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Anjali, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Indraja are a part of the cast.

The movie is a joint production venture of Sreshth Movies and Aditya Music and Entertainment banners. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film and Prasad Murella handled the camera, The movie's dialogues were penned by Mamidala Thirupathi.