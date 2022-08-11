Macherla Niyojakavargam Pre-Release Business Details: Nithiin's Action Thriller Does Decent Biz!

Actor
Nithiin,
who
tasted
success
with
his
last
box-office
venture
Bheeshma
and
OTT
release
Maestro,
a
remake
of
Andhadhun,
is
now
ready
to
take
the
silver
screen
by
storm
with
his
latest
action
thriller
Macherla
Niyojakavargam.
The
movie
is
written
and
directed
by
MS
Rajasekhar
Reddy
and
is
about
to
open
in
theatres
on
August
12.
Ahead
of
the
film's
theatrical
release,
the
pre-release
business
details
of
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
have
surfaced.
Take
a
look
at
the
details
down
here:
In
Macherla
Niyojakavargam,
Nithiin
plays
the
role
of
an
IAS
officer
N
Siddharth
Reddy.
Krithi
Shetty
is
cast
in
the
role
of
Swathi,
which
was
earlier
offered
to
Rashmika.
Catherine
Tresa
will
be
seen
as
MLA
Jhansi
and
Samuthirakani
will
be
seen
as
MLA
Rajappa.
Rajendra
Prasad
and
Murali
Sharma
donned
the
characters
of
Surendra
and
Narendra
respectively.
Actress
Anjali
appeared
in
a
special
song.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Nithiin's
own
banner
Sreshth
Movies,
produced
by
his
father
and
sister
Sudhakar
Reddy
and
Nikitha
Reddy,
in
association
with
Aditya
Movies
and
Entertainment
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Prasad
Murella
and
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
its
editor.
The
film's
music
is
composed
by
Mahathi
Swara
Sagar,
who
earlier
composed
music
for
Nithiin's
two
films-
Maestro
and
Bheeshma.
The
movie
features
four
songs
which
include
the
actor's
superhit
song
'Ranu
Ranu
Antune
Chinnado'
in
a
remixed
version.