India
      Macherla Niyojakavargam Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Tickets For This Film!

      Macherla Niyojakavargam is the action thriller film of actor Nithiin that has opened on the silver screen after a long wait on August 12. The movie is written and directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy. Actor Nithiin collaborated with actress Krithi Shetty for this film, which was released amid decent buzz.

      Macherla Niyojakavargam First Review Out!

      Enthusiastic film-lovers and fans of the actor who have watched the film a bit earlier than others, have shared their thoughts about the movie through their social media handles. Check out their Tweets about the film which will help you decide if you have to book your tickets right away.

      Venky Reviews
      @venkyreviews
      #MacherlaNiyojakavargam Strictly Below Average 1st Half!

      Other than a few Vennela Kishore scenes nothing really works so far. Probably one of the most routine scripts and screenplays in recent times. Need a big 2nd half!


      tollywood_united
      @united_tolly

      #MacherlaNiyojakavargam poor first half 🙃
      Vennala Kishore comedy ✅ worked in some parts 👍

      #nithin
      #KrithiShetty
      #MacherlaNiyojakavargamreview

      South Digital Media
      @SouthDigitalMid
      #MacherlaNiyojakavargam

      Review :- 1.5/5 ⭐

      Time waste & Money Waste

      #DisasterMacherlaNiyojakavargam

      Jessie Pinkman
      @jessiepinkman31
      #MacherlaNiyojakavargam
      done with premiers 🥰
      @actor_nithiin
      anna hit kottesaam anna 🥺🥺
      BlockBuster cinema 🔥🔥🔥

      ^
      @hemanth_chow92
      Assam #MacherlaNiyojakavargam

      Nithiin portrayed the role of N Siddharth Reddy, an IAS Officer in the film. Although the trailer looked like a mix of several films, fans of the actor have pinned hopes on this film, which showcased the actor in a new mass avatar. They hope that the narration would make Macherla Niyojakavargam different.

      Macherla Niyojakavargam is produced by Sreshth Movies, actor Nithiin's own production house, and Aditya Music and Entertainments banners. The film's music is scored by Mahathi Swara Sagar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Prasad Murella cranked the camera for Macherla Niyojakavargam.

      Actress Catherine Tresa will be seen in the character of MLA Jhansi. Actress Anjali performed in a special song that was remixed from Nithiin's Jayam movie.

      X