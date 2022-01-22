Mahesh Babu Attends Brother Ramesh Babu’s 11th Day Rituals

Post recovering from COVID-19, Superstar Mahesh Babu attended the 11th-day rituals of his brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu, who passed away on January 8 reportedly due to liver-related ailments.

According to reports, he visited Ramesh's residence for the posthumous ceremony and offered his prayers. A few pictures of Mahesh from the premises have already gone viral on social media, with many querying if he has tested negative for COVID-19. Notably, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star has not yet notified fans about testing negative.

In the pictures, he can be seen attending calls and taking care of the arrangements. For the unversed, the actor and his family couldn't attend the last rites of his brother as he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was advised of home isolation around that time.

Upon learning about his beloved brother's demise, Mahesh Babu had taken to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt note, wherein he wrote, "You have been my inspiration, You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest..rest.. In this life and if at all I have another, you'll always be my 'Annaya'. Love you forever and ever and ever." (sic)

Mahesh Babu tested positive on January 6. The actor had even issued a statement regarding his diagnosis that read, "To all my fans and well-wishers. Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love, Mahesh Babu."