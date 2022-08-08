Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: Pokiri Special Show Tickets Sold Out In Minutes Across The World!

This August 9 is a remarkable day in the history of Tollywood. The day not only marks the birthday of Superstar Mahesh Babu, but also has set the platform for re-writing the history of his epic blockbuster film Pokiri.

The movie is being re-released on the occasion of the actor's 47th birthday as an attempt to entertain the fans and contribute the respective proceedings to Mahesh Babu's charitable trust for child welfare and health.

In what can be termed as a sweet shock, the movie, which was released almost 17 years ago, has opened to a never-before response at the box office. The movie was scheduled to release across theatres in entire south India and across overseas in digitally enhanced 4K picture quality. Tickets for the same have been sold out within a few minutes of being available. Interestingly, people in the US are also excited to watch the film on the silver screen.

According to the available data shared by fans on Twitter, Pokiri is being released all over the world in 175 and plus theatres. The character of Pandu gadu from the film is ready to set the screens on fire again. The shows were sold out 100 per cent in Texas and California. It was almost sold out in Arizona, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and New Jersey. Texas and California have 5 shows each. Put together, the USA special shows gross has been rounded off at $11,261 with as many as 1805 tickets being sold in 17 locations with 24 shows. This is equal to the figures of many big-budget films having its first theatrical release.

Irrespective of how well the director and actor vibe now, it is undeniable fact that Puri Jagannadh has sealed the actor as a Superstar in Tollywood with this cop drama film. It was Pokiri that catapulted Mahesh Babu into the top cadre. The movie, which was released back in 2006 on April 28 went on to become the highest grosser ever, back then.

Back home, the movie is playing across 60 screens in Andhra Pradesh and 42 screens in Telangana. An additional 33 screens are reportedly going to be added, according to an entertainment website.

With this special birthday re-release of Pokiri, Mahesh Babu is setting a new benchmark in the industry. Pokiri stars Ileana as the female lead. Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sudha, Mumaith Khan, Nassar, Ajay are some of the actors who played pivotal roles in the film produced by Manjula Ghattamaneni, Mahesh's sister and Puri Jagannadh under their Indira Productions and Vaishno Academy banners.

The movie was then made on a budget of Rs 12 Crore and the soundtrack was composed by Mani Sharma. The songs of the album were super hits. The movie made an estimated Rs 66 Crore in 2006. Shyam K Naidu was the cinematographer and Marthand K Venkatesh was the film's editor.