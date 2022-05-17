Mahesh Babu Gets Trolled For Endorsing Pan Masala Brand; See Tweets

Mahesh Babu has become a hot topic of discussion on social media ever since he made a sensational comment at the Major trailer launch. For the unversed, he had said that Bollywood can't afford him. When asked about his plans of doing Bollywood films, he had said, "I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don't want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema."

Amidst all, the actor is currently being trolled by several netizens for endorsing a pan masala brand last year. For the unversed, he was featured with Tiger Shroff in the commercial. After his comment on Bollywood, netizens started trolling him by digging out his past work including the endorsement. Several Twitterati questioned the Tollywood superstar over his decision to promote a tobacco brand. Let's have a look at some tweets-

TheJ_P_S "I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards? Its_CineHub #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #PrithvirajChauhan." raijant "urstrulyMahesh NameisNani #Bollywood #MaheshBabu Working in Pan Masala felt like Hollywood..... TheNameIsYash KicchaSudeep alluarjun." SAMBITASH2 "urstrulyMahesh bollywood can't afford u but pan masala brand does." pairgame "It's funny how #MaheshBabu said that #Bollywood can't afford him. But a pan masala brand can ( he endorses Pan Bahar and having a Bollywood equivalent in Tiger shroff). Nothing wrong with it. But next time onwards, bring a better arguement to act that Elite."

Talking about Mahesh Babu, his latest outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata is doing well at the box office. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The actor is also one of the producers of the bilingual film Major starring Adivi Sesh.

(Social media posts are unedited)