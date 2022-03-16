Mahesh Babu Launches Theatrical Trailer Of Taapsee Pannu Starrer Mishan Impossible

Tollywood’s popular production house Matinee Entertainment is coming up with yet another content-rich film Mishan Impossible, it stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead, while talented director Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame is helming this bounty hunting movie.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has launched the theatrical trailer of the movie and wished the team all the luck. The trailer actually gives us insight into the film’s plotline. It begins on a serious note with Taapsee who is an investigative journalist says a corrupt politician is habituated to the cycle of arrest, influence and bail.

When she and her team feel it’s almost impossible to carry out a mission, they take the help of three kids who try to capture India’s Most Wanted Criminal Dawood Ibrahim to get rich in a short time. They feel nothing is impossible and Taapsee too is spellbound by their guts. How they accomplish a mission forms crux of the story.

Based on an incredible true event, Swaroop RSJ has commercialized the concept with his wonderful writing and taking. As the trailer suggests, the film will have all the commercial ingredients and it’s a complete entertainer with action and thrilling elements.

Ilaiyaraaja's Musical Music School Directed By Papa Rao Wraps Up Its Third Schedule: 10 Out Of 11 Songs Shot

Salute OTT Release Date And Time On SonyLIV: Here's What You Should Know!

Taapsee being part of this project is a big boon and she wins brownie points with her performance. But the kids steal the show with their hilarious show. They are too good in their respective roles and brings freshness to the narrative.

While Deepak Yeragara’s cinematography is impressive, Mark K Robin’s background score is another big asset. Of course, production values of Matinee Entertainment are high in standard for the genre of the movie.

Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are producing the film, while N M Pasha is the Co-Producer. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor. Mishan Impossible will see the theatres on April 1st to offer unlimited fun in summer.