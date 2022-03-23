Mahesh Babu Might Interview Rajamouli, Jr NTR And Ram Charan After RRR's Release

Looks like it's happening! Superstar Mahesh Babu will soon be interacting with director Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and if you are thinking that the chit-chat would be happening behind the doors, you are probably wrong.

As per the latest grapevine, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star will be interviewing the RRR team as part of the film's promotional activity. Reportedly, the interview will take place after the film's grand release worldwide. Though confirmation is awaited from the RRR team, the rumour has spread like wildfire, and fans of the stars are waiting for an official word regarding the ongoing buzz.

Let us tell you that Rajamouli is next collaborating with Mahesh and therefore, one cannot rule out the chances of their interaction for RRR promotions, as it will also boost their upcoming film. The duo might also possibly reveal details about their yet-to-be-titled project. Well, if that's the case, the one-time show will mark Mahesh's first stint as a host. Notably, the actor also shares a warm camaraderie with Jr NTR and Ram Charan off-camera and therefore, one can expect the unexpected in the days to come. In fact, Mahesh was also a part of Jr NTR's infotainment show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu which wrapped up last December. The Superstar had graced the show as its final celebrity contestant.

On a related note, though details about Mahesh's film with Rajamouli are yet to be revealed, the latest reports suggest that Alia Bhatt might pair opposite the leading man. Reportedly, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is in talks with the team, and if everything goes well, she might soon come on board.

Coming to RRR, made on a huge canvas, the film also features Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in a key role. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment.