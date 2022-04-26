Mahesh Babu Or Pawan Kalyan; Who Is The Alternative For Ram Charan's Role In Acharya?

Acharya, an action-oriented social drama featuring real-life father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles is up for release on the 29th of April and the makers have kickstarted the promotional campaign now. As a part of the promotional tour, team Acharya interacted with the media today and as a part of the same, Chiranjeevi had his say on whether he would pick his brother Pawan Kalyan or superstar Mahesh Babu as an alternative for Ram Charan's Siddha role in the film.

"It is indeed tough to pick the right alternative for Ram Charan in Acharya as I did not envision anyone else but him in the Siddha role. But if I had to pick an actor, I would go with Pawan Kalyan. I believe he has what it takes to play the role," Chiranjeevi said.

When asked if Mahesh Babu was approached at any point in time for Ram Charan's Siddha role in Acharya, the director of the film, Koratala Siva replied "I don't know where it all started but all of a sudden there were rumors that Charan is not doing Acharya and we roped in Mahesh Babu for the same. These are just baseless speculations. There was no other option but Ram Charan for Siddha character. Mahesh is indeed a very good friend of mine but there was never the idea of bringing him on-board for Acharya. It was Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's film all along."

Ram Charan then thanked Mahesh Babu for giving his voiceover for Acharya. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen in a quirky mood while interacting with the media as they spoke at length about Acharya.